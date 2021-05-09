DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.39 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 260.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 77,364 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $173.46 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.19.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.