DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $119.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $119.47.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,979,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

