DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.48 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

