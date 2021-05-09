DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Amedisys worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,218,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $260.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.38.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

