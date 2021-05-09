DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 3,108 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $195.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

