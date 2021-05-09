DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,715 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Qorvo by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qorvo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $184.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.13.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

