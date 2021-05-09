Delphy (DPY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $66,212.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $66,212.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00066568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00105417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.83 or 0.00794662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00049697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,373.81 or 0.09089160 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

