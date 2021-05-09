Dent Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Dent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $847.12 million and $114.87 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

