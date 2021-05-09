DerivaDAO Market Cap Tops $179.96 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $179.96 million and $197,768.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $6.90 or 0.00011729 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00251466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $708.09 or 0.01204253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.04 or 0.00767084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,886.43 or 1.00148165 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

