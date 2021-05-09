Dero (DERO) Price Tops $6.07 on Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $63.79 million and $599,150.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00010612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,167.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.89 or 0.06690698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.44 or 0.02288803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.61 or 0.00615060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.46 or 0.00203710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.43 or 0.00800168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.66 or 0.00601152 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.18 or 0.00507602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

