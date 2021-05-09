Desire Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Desire has a market cap of $23,820.21 and $37,651.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Desire

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

