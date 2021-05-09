Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading Up 76.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $17.06 or 0.00029009 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $19.07 million and $622,407.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 76.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $930.16 or 0.01581922 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.