DEX Price Hits $0.0320 on Top Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $1.64 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

