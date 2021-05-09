DexKit (KIT) Hits Market Cap of $4.89 Million

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, DexKit has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One DexKit coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.13 or 0.00010432 BTC on exchanges. DexKit has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00069898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00250804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.38 or 0.01199591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.92 or 0.00776457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.75 or 1.00067465 BTC.

DexKit Profile

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here

