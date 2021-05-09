dHedge DAO (DHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.67 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00003842 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $22.67 million and $2.36 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

