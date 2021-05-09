DIA Price Hits $4.85 on Top Exchanges (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. DIA has a market cap of $200.99 million and approximately $59.87 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00008254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00087727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00105215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.10 or 0.00794772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00051766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.49 or 0.09073160 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.