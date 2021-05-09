Diamond (DMD) Market Cap Achieves $11.50 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $24,381.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $3.20 or 0.00005501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002969 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00103779 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,595,495 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

