DIGG Achieves Market Cap of $49.96 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $56,967.77 or 0.98107308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $49.96 million and $276,665.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00249509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $697.88 or 0.01201856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.00774341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,033.11 or 0.99941981 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

