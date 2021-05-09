DIGG Market Cap Tops $49.96 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $49.96 million and $276,665.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $56,967.77 or 0.98107308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00249509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $697.88 or 0.01201856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.00774341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,033.11 or 0.99941981 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

