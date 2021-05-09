Digitalcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $338.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,332,388 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

