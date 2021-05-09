Diligence (IRA) Market Cap Hits $11,112.37

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 69.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Diligence has a market capitalization of $11,112.37 and approximately $4.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diligence coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diligence has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008092 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00016140 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Diligence Coin Profile

Diligence (IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Buying and Selling Diligence

