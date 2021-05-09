Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) and FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) and FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Disco and FirstGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disco 0 2 1 0 2.33 FirstGroup 0 4 3 0 2.43

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Disco and FirstGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $1.30 billion 9.04 $254.43 million $1.42 45.84 FirstGroup $9.93 billion 0.13 -$416.00 million $0.09 11.94

Disco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FirstGroup. FirstGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Disco has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstGroup has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Disco and FirstGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco 19.95% 13.89% 11.37% FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Disco beats FirstGroup on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws. The Precision Processing Tools offers dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels. The Other Products handles accessory equipment and its related products. It also includes maintenance services, training services for operation, disassembly, recycling, lease, and contract processing of precision parts. The company was founded on May 5, 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also provides charter hire services for school and non-school activities. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in the United States and Canada through a network of 14,200 vehicles. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services to approximately 2,300 destinations through a fleet of 1,400 vehicles. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,200 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides intercity, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; a passenger rail service; and hull trains and trams. FirstGroup plc was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

