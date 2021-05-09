Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $119.46 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $119.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,970 shares of company stock worth $3,709,211 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

