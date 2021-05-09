Ditto (DITTO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,692.00

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ditto has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $4,692.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ditto has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00250791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.32 or 0.01205000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.00785050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,578.87 or 0.99928504 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Ditto Coin Trading

