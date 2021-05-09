dKargo Achieves Market Capitalization of $171.50 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. dKargo has a market capitalization of $171.50 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dKargo has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00088009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00066821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00104898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.48 or 0.00788198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00049486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.80 or 0.09040972 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.