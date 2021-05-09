DODO (DODO) Price Hits $3.60 on Major Exchanges

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. DODO has a market capitalization of $398.27 million and approximately $35.01 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00006119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00087539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00067230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00104484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.85 or 0.00786196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.05 or 0.08929535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00047789 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

