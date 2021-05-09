DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Price Reaches $5.24 on Major Exchanges

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One DOGEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $5.24 or 0.00008906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGEFI has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00251466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.09 or 0.01204253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.04 or 0.00767084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,886.43 or 1.00148165 BTC.

DOGEFI Coin Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

