Donut Trading Up 8.3% This Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $190,723.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00248026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.37 or 0.01225644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.00786051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,447.36 or 1.00103914 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

