DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.13.

Several analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $244,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Himension Fund purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $98,885,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $8,459,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DoorDash by 218.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,936 shares during the period.

DoorDash stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $120.05 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.82.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. Analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

