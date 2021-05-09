DopeCoin Price Tops $0.0046 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. DopeCoin has a market cap of $537,221.75 and approximately $20,448.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.55 or 0.00629805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002441 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.