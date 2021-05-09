Dovu (DOV) One Day Volume Hits $2.56 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Dovu has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Dovu has a total market cap of $34.39 million and $2.56 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00087827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00104293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.06 or 0.00785831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.08 or 0.08959425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

DOV is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

