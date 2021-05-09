Dragon Coins (DRG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dragon Coins Profile

DRG is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

