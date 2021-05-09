DragonVein (DVC) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.60 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. DragonVein has a market cap of $13.15 million and $8.60 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0857 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,484.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.86 or 0.02593696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.00624795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069468 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001977 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

