DSLA Protocol Price Reaches $0.0154 on Exchanges (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 9% against the dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $99.61 million and $1.68 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00088009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00066821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00104898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.48 or 0.00788198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00049486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.80 or 0.09040972 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,452,958,412 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.