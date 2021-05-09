Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001636 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $29.69 million and approximately $638,844.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00248641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $702.96 or 0.01213075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.64 or 0.00774197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,887.81 or 0.99894854 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

