Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,504 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $255.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.25 and a 200 day moving average of $170.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

