Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after buying an additional 341,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after buying an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after buying an additional 210,771 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NNN stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.