Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 373.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.60. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

