Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3,293.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Amdocs by 31.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23.

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

