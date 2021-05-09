Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 15,477 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,750,000.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,453.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,008 shares of company stock worth $3,854,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $45.86 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

