Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 14.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 36.0% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $347.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.26 and a fifty-two week high of $348.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

