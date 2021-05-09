Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock opened at $141.63 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Truist boosted their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

