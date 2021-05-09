Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

INOV opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

