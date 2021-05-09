Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,719 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 69.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 242,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of -295.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

