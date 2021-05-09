Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 132.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

KKR opened at $58.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

