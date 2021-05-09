Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,465 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $67.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

