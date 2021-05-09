Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,051.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 410,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $141.51 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

