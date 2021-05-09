Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after buying an additional 139,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,847,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart stock opened at $124.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

