Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.71 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,629 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.56.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

