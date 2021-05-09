Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.75 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in OneMain by 61.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 466,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after buying an additional 133,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OneMain by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,113,000 after buying an additional 366,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,003,276 shares of company stock valued at $671,623,337. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

